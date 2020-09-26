e-paper
Home / Cities / Former assistant commissioner of Thane civic body booked for theft

Former assistant commissioner of Thane civic body booked for theft

cities Updated: Sep 26, 2020 22:27 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
         

After several documents and a desktop went missing from the Diva ward office, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has filed a case of theft and criminal breach of trust against the then assistant municipal commissioner of Diva, Sunil More. More allegedly took a few files and his desktop from the ward office with the help of his friend, who has also been booked, few hours after receiving his transfer order. Suspecting foul play, the civic body initially set up a departmental inquiry, following which registered a complaint against More on Saturday.

Mahesh Aher, assistant municipal commissioner of Diva ward, who took charge after More, learnt about the theft on September 18 and brought it to the notice of the civic commissioner.

An officer from Shildaighar police station said, “According to the complaint filed by Aher, two sets of computers were installed in the Diva ward office, one in the assistant municipal commissioner’s office and another for other clerks. On September 17, More received the transfer order around 6pm when he had left office. He returned to the office around 8.30pm, took a few documents and his office computer in his private car with the help of his friend Firoj Khan, 40.”

Police said, “More and Khan have taken official files without permission out of the office, did not return it and are using it for their personal benefits. It is a clear case of theft. We have registered a case under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.”

Aher said he filed the case after consulting the civic commissioner. He told HT, “The working hours of our office is up to 6pm. More had left office at 5.30pm on September 17, after which he received his transfer order. He then came to the office along with Khan around 8-8.30pm and took his computer and a few files. When I joined on September 19, the security informed me about the issue. Suspecting foul play, I consulted the commissioner who told me to register a complaint if the desktop and documents aren’t returned.”

More could not be reached for comment.

