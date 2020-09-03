e-paper
Former MLA, former corporator from Bhayandar booked for trespass

Former MLA, former corporator from Bhayandar booked for trespass

cities Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:03 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
         

Former MLA of Mira-Bhayandar Narendra Mehta and former corporator Prashant Keluskar along with 40 unidentified people have been booked by Bhayandar police for trespassing on Tuesday evening.

The complainant, Shyamsunder Agrawal, in his complaint said that he had entered an agreement with M/s Salasar Balaji Reality; M/s Seven Eleven Construction Private Limited which is owned by Mehta; and Salasar Balaji Infra Pvt Ltd in September 2018 for the sale of five properties measuring around 27,170 square metre in Bhayandar (West). However, as he did not receive any payment for the same within the stipulated time, Agrawal terminated the contract and sent notices to the proposed purchasers.

Agrawal alleged that on Tuesday evening, Mehta along with Keluskar with around 40 men barged into the said properties and threatened the security guard. They allegedly also destroyed signboards.

“We have registered cases under sections 147 (rioting), 143 (unlawful assembly), 149 (offence committed by a member of unlawful assembly), 447 (criminal trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. No arrest has been made yet,” said senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav, Bhayander police.

