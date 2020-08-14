e-paper
Home / Cities / Four arrested for extortion bid in Jhajjar

Four arrested for extortion bid in Jhajjar

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Four persons, including three pharmacy students of a private college in Jhajjar, were arrested on Thursday for making an extortion call of ₹20 lakh to a local chemist Mukesh Popli ten days ago, police said.

The accused are Vikram, Neeraj, Chirag, all pharmacy students hailing from Jhajjar, and Sanjay of Jind.

Jhajjar DIG Ashok Kumar said, “During questioning, Neeraj confessed that he, along with his classmate Vikram, had hatched a conspiracy to extort money from a rich person to clear their loans. Their junior Chirag, who is working at a chemist shop here, told them about Mukesh Popli who, he said, would pay if threatened with dire consequences. Sanjay had provided them a SIM card and Vikram had made the ransom call to Popli.”

