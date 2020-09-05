Four arrested for murdering taxi driver over cab fare dispute

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:58 IST

The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested four persons who allegedly strangled a 25-year-old cab driver when he demanded ₹2,300 fare for taking the suspects to Bijnor on August 30. The police said they searched CCTVs in Ghaziabad and Meerut and came across two locations from where the suspects were identified.

The four suspects – Rupesh Tomar, Ankur Chaudhary, Sunny Chudhary and Sanjay Chaudhary – are residents of Ghaziabad. According to the police, the four met cab driver Shivam Singh at Duhai on the Delhi Meerut Road and asked him to take them to Bijnor.

“Initially, the driver demanded ₹5,000 as fare for the two way journey but the amount was settled at ₹2,300. While they were returning at night the same day, the men asked the victim to drop them near Govindpuram instead of Duhai. Midway, the driver asked them for the fare but they did not have sufficient money. So instead, one of the suspects sitting in the rear strangled him. Later, they dumped his body at Kushaliya and drove the car to Indergarhi, which is about 2km from their locality at Sadarpur,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

While the Swift Dzire car of the victim was traced by his family late on August 30 through the GPS locator, his body was recovered on September 1.

In order to crack the cases, the police scanned dozens of CCTV cameras in Ghaziabad and Meerut and came across CCTV footage at a CNG pump in Meerut where the victim had stopped for refilling and the four suspects were also spotted.

“The four were also spotted in CCTV footage after they left the victim’s car after his murder, and walked to their locality. When the four were spotted, the electronic surveillance helped us get their mobile numbers and the documents with the cellular company confirmed their addresses. Soon, they were nabbed and also confessed to the crime,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named.

Police said the victim was a resident of Vijay Nagar. They added that the four suspects are in age group 24-30 years.