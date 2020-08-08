Four dead, four injured in two mishaps in Kullu

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 19:22 IST

As many as four persons died while four sustained injuries in two separate car accidents in Kullu.

In the first incident, two persons were killed and three sustained injuries when a car fell into a deep gorge near Ranabagh, Ani subdivision, Kullu on Saturday.

The deceased have were Govind Singh, 40, and Zoravar Singh, 40, while the injured are Ranjeet, 35, Raju Thakur, 28, and Teja Singh, 38, all residents of Ani subdivision.

The accident took place when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into a deep gorge killing two persons.

Locals immediately informed the police, who reached the spot and rescued the injured and recovered the bodies.

They were rushed to Ani government hospital. Zoravar died at Ani hospital during treatment. Ranjeet and Raju are undergoing treatment at Ani hospital while Teja was referred to Rampur Bushahr zonal hospital.

Postmortem of the deceased is also being conducted after which the bodies will be handed over to the kin. Kullu SP Gaurav Singh said police are conducting investigation into the matter.

In another incident, two persons were killed while one sustained injuries when a car skidded into a deep gorge in Banjar subdivision of Kullu.

The deceased were Rajendra Kumar, 49, and Balvinder Singh, 28, while the injured is Dev Raj, 25, all residents of Banjar.

The incident took place on Friday late evening near Mohni village when they were on their way to Banjar from Gadagushaini. Near Kullu-Mandi border, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it skidded into a 300-feet gorge killing two persons on the spot.

Locals informed the police who rescued the injured and recovered the bodies. The injured was rushed to Community Health Centre, Banjar, where he is undergoing treatment. Bodies of the deceased were handed over to relatives after conducting postmortem.