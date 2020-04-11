e-paper
Four injured in fire at Baner

cities Updated: Apr 11, 2020 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE Four people were injured in a fire that broke out at a restaurant in Baner on Saturday.

The incident took place at the Hippie@ Heart restaurant near Balewadi High Street in Baner when the four were inside the restaurant.

The incident was reported at Chatuhshrungi police station. Police officials rushed to the spot and the four persons were rescued and admitted to a nearby private hospital.

Five vehicles from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and Pune city fire brigade rushed to the spot. Chief fire officer of Pune city Prashant Ranpise was also present on the spot.

“By the time we reached the spot, they (the victims) were taken to the hospital by the police. We cannot tell the exact source of the fire - could be a short circuit or the blast of the cylinder,” said Shivaji Memane, station officer of Pashan division.

The restaurant was open for delivery of food during the lockdown, according to the police.

