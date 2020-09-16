e-paper
Home / Cities / Four killed in separate road mishaps in Hisar

Four killed in separate road mishaps in Hisar

A couple was killed and their two sons were injured after a speeding truck hit them near cantonment area while they were out for a morning walk

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 20:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

Four people were killed in two separate road accidents in Hisar on Wednesday, police said.

A police spokesman said a couple was killed and their two sons were injured after a speeding truck hit them near cantonment area while they were out for a morning walk. The deceased have been identified as retired army staffer Jitender Singh, 38, and his wife Mukesh 32. Their two sons Tushar and Mayank are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hisar.

“The truck driver managed to flee the spot,” he added.

In the second incident, two youths were killed and three received injuries when a speeding car crushed them to death near Shekhpura village in Hisar. The youth were going for a morning run when the incident took place.

The deceased are Prince and Jaswant, both aged 17, of the same village. Shekhpura police post in-charge Suresh Kumar said prima facie the youths were hit by a car, whose driver managed to flee the spot.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

