e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 13, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Four murdered in three Haryana districts

Four murdered in three Haryana districts

In the first case, two persons were stabbed to death while three were injured by a group of men at Sonepat’s Ram Nagar village on Saturday night.

cities Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
(Getty Images)
         

Four persons were murdered in three separate cases in Haryana’s Sonepat, Dadri and Rohtak districts, police said on Sunday.

In the first case, two persons were stabbed to death while three were injured by a group of men at Sonepat’s Ram Nagar village on Saturday night. The deceased have been identified as Narshi (60) and his nephew Jagmohan. The injured ones are Narshi’s sons Pawan, Navratan and nephew Anil Kumar of the same village.

Bari industrial area police station in-charge Sumit Kumar said the incident took place when Anil, who worked at a factory in Ram Nagar, was attacked by his friends over an argument. “He called his uncle and others there. Anil’s four friends and their accomplices stabbed his uncle and cousin when they came to the former’s rescue. Anil and his two cousins are undergoing treatment at the Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak,” he added.

The police have registered a case under sections 302, 307, 34 and other relevant sections of the IPC against Kuldeep, Bittu, Sonu, Sanjay and others.

In the second murder, Rajbir (55) alias Raja was stabbed to death by unidentified assailants in Rohtak’s Mohkra village on Saturday night. A police spokesperson said, “Rajbir was killed in his sleep and was found lying in a pool of blood on Sunday morning by his family members. We have registered a murder case against unknown persons.”

In the third case, a 70-year-old tea seller, identified as Rishal Singh, was strangulated to death by unknown persons when he was sleeping at his shop in Lamba village in Dadri on Saturday night. The victim’s body was spotted on Sunday by passersby who informed the police. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused.

top news
Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in connection with North-East Delhi riots
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Is Covid-19 less fatal in India’s villages?
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
Monsoon session begins tomorrow amid Covid pandemic: All you need to know
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
NEET 2020: 85-90% of over 15 lakh students take exam amid Covid-19 concerns
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 vaccine possible by 2021 first quarter, says Harsh Vardhan
Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP
Pak using underground tunnels to push terrorists, drones to drop arms: J&K DGP
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
India may see 7 million Covid-19 cases by October, says study
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In