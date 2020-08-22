e-paper
Four staffers at Sharad Pawar’s Baramati home test positive for Covid-19

cities Updated: Aug 22, 2020 01:16 IST
Four days after 12 staffers at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s Mumbai residence were found positive for Covid-19, four people working on the farms of his Govind Baug home at Baramati in Pune district were also tested positive for the virus on Friday.

“The four are daily-wage labourers who worked at the farms of Govind Baug. They are now undergoing treatment at a local government hospital,” said an aide close to the NCP chief.

According to sources, the swab samples of the four people – three men and one woman – were taken on Wednesday.

Earlier, the veteran politician, his family and staffers at the Silver Oak home in south Mumbai underwent tests for Covid-19. Pawar and his family members were tested negative but after the reports of 12 of his staff members came positive, the veteran leader had decided to remain in isolation for four days. All the 12 staffers were asymptomatic and are undergoing treatment at the NSCI facility in Worli.

