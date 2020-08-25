e-paper
Home / Cities / Fresh rules for home isolation of asymptomatic patients, those with mild symptoms

Fresh rules for home isolation of asymptomatic patients, those with mild symptoms

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 00:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday issued fresh guidelines for home isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients of coronavirus. The patients aged more than 60 years or with co-morbidities as will stay in home isolation.

All such patients will be offered the opportunity to give undertaking at the time of sampling about availability of home isolation facility in case they turn out to be positive for Covid-19.

Giving details in a press communiqué, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said instructions have been issued to deputy commissioners and civil surgeons.

He said the doctor at the time of sampling will assess all such persons for clinical fitness for home isolation. In case such patients test positive for Covid-19, they will stay in home isolation as per the protocol provided they remain asymptomatic or show only mild symptoms.

Sidhu added that it is compulsory to procure a kit containing a thermometer, pulse oximeter, vitamin C and Zinc tablets and regularly monitor themselves for symptoms and report to health department accordingly.

The follow-up of home isolated patients will be done by the district administrations’ tracking teams. These teams will also ensure follow up of these patients on phone and with at least threevisits during the home isolation.

Also, asymptomatic and mild symptomatic pregnant women with non-high-risk pregnancy and likely not to deliver in the next three weeks may be allowed home isolation if certified by a gynaecologist.

