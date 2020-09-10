e-paper
Fresh tremor rocks Dahanu in Palghar, again

cities Updated: Sep 10, 2020 01:34 IST
Ram Parmar
A mild tremor of 3.2 magnitude on Richter Scale was recorded on Wednesday at 4.17am in Dahanu, Paghar, confirmed Vivekanand Kadam, Palghar disaster management department.

Earlier on Tuesday, two tremors of 3.8 and 2.5 magnitude on Richter Scale were recorded in Dahanu around 9.50am and 10.15am respectively, while the region saw a mild tremor of 3.5 magnitude on Monday.

On September 5, four tremors of 2.8, 4.0, 3.6 and 2.7 magnitudes were recorded in some Dahanu villages. While there was no casualty, but a few houses developed cracks.

Newly appointed Palghar collector Dr Manik Gulsale along with senior officials visited the areas where cracks were developed in some houses. He also visited the Covid hospital at Vikramgad to take stock of the arrangements.

Since November 2018, villages around Dhundalwadi in Dahanu have been experiencing mild tremors at regular intervals, leading to fear in the minds of locals.

