Five held for cheating in written exam for hiring of PTIs in Haryana

Five held for cheating in written exam for hiring of PTIs in Haryana

The fresh exam was necessitated after the SC set aside recruitments of 1, 983 physical training instructors, made in 2010, citing discrepancies in hiring process

cities Updated: Aug 24, 2020 01:12 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Cops checking the IDs of candidates before letting them to enter the exam centre in Karnal on Sunday.
Cops checking the IDs of candidates before letting them to enter the exam centre in Karnal on Sunday.(HT PHOTO)
         

The fresh written exam to hire physical training instructors (PTIs) in Haryana, against the posts advertised in 2006, was conducted on Sunday strict police vigil and social distancing measures.

The fresh exam was necessitated after the Supreme Court set aside the recruitments of 1, 983 PTIs, made in 2010 when the Bhupinder Singh Hooda-led Congress government was in power, citing discrepancies in the hiring process.

Officials said that the exam went off peacefully at all 95 centres, across the five districts of Karnal, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panipat and Hisar, said officials.

Later in the evening, a spokesperson of the Haryana police said that five persons from Hisar were arrested on charges of attempting to cheat in exam.

The accused have been identified as Mandeep, a resident of village Danoda Kalan, Vikram, of Khanda Khedi, Bhupendra of Narnaund, Sunita of Patel Nagar, Hisar and Yudhveer of Badchappar. As per information, Mandeep had planned to provide answer key to an examinee in the examination centre and was arrested following a complaint by the centre supervisor while the other four had joined the Government Senior Secondary School, Jahajpur, Hisar as examinees.

‘TERMINATED PTIs BOYCOTT EXAMS’

As per officials, as many as 9,273 candidates had been issued the admit cards for the exam. However, the number of candidates who appeared for the exam was much lower as most PTIs, who had been terminated, had decided to boycott the exams. Around 200 of the 1,983 terminated PTIs appeared in the exam, as per sources.

EXAM WAS TOUGH, SAY CANDIDATES

The candidates, most of whom were above the age of 40, claimed that the exam was tough as most questions were not related to this job. “Most questions were not related to sports or the job of physical training but related to Science and English,” said a candidate. The candidates also complained that only 75 minutes were given to solve 100 questions.

