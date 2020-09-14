Fringe group members arrested in Ghaziabad for attempting to create communal unrest

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 23:53 IST

As many as 10 members of a local fringe group were detained by the Badalpur police on Sunday for allegedly trying to have a gathering to spread communal discord in the Dadri area.

The suspects were allegedly using a murder case from September 8 to provoke people, said the police. The victim, Sher Singh (25), the son of a retired Delhi police constable, had allegedly been stabbed to death by three persons over a personal rivalry. On September 7, the victim allegedly had a fight with the prime suspect, Jamshed, said the police, adding that in retaliation, Jamshed, along with his two friends, had allegedly stabbed Singh.

A case of murder had been registered at the Dadri police station. Jamshed and one of the alleged accomplices were arrested on September 10 while the third was arrested a day later.

“A few members of a fringe group were sharing objectionable videos and content on social media while they were also making disharmonic posts. They were also appealing to people to come for a large gathering in Dadri’s Chhitehra village on Sunday,” said a police spokesperson.

Police said while they were on their way, ten people were detained by the Badalpur police under Section 151 of the CrPC before they could reach the destination and create any disturbance.

“They were using the murder case for nefarious purposes,” said Rajveer Singh Chauhan, station house officer, Dadri police station.

Police also said such an unauthorised gathering was also in violation of Section 144 that has been imposed in the district and goes against guidelines issued by the central government for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The suspects were booked at the Dadri police station under sections 188, 269, 270, 271, 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the IT Act.