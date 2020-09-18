e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / GADVASU earns plaudits for animal welfare works

GADVASU earns plaudits for animal welfare works

The university is making strenuous efforts in the treatment of animals

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 22:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore lauded the varsity for animal welfare works.
Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore lauded the varsity for animal welfare works.(HT file)
         

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore congratulated the faculty members of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana on his Twitter account for the work done towards the welfare of animals.

“I congratulate and commend the faculty of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Ludhiana, for setting up first-ever Dog Blood Bank in Northern India where blood, platelets, plasma are offered to ailing or injured dogs,” Badnore said in a tweet while tagging Maneka Gandhi.

In response to this congratulatory message, the university said, “Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor of GADVASU and the entire faculty is grateful to the governor of Punjab to acknowledge the work of the institute. We promise to continue to strive for providing world-class facilities to livestock owners and pet lovers.”

Giving more details, Dr Inderjeet Singh said that Badnore is also the chancellor of the veterinary university. “So our responsibility increases manifold to meet the needs and expectations of the public,” he said adding that the varsity will continue to strive for the betterment of their services.

The university is making strenuous efforts in the treatment of animals and small animals through state-of-the-art machines, advanced techniques and expert doctors. The university’s veterinary hospital treats more than 30,000 animals every year, including more than 20,000 small pets, the V-C said.

top news
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Top govt panel reviews Ladakh situation ahead of military talks
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
Election officials in Bihar told to fact check, call out fake news
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
ED attaches three hotels worth Rs 100 crore in PMC Bank fraud
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
‘Members rarely met’: Smriti Irani on Centre scrapping Handloom Board
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
India, Japan looking at working together in Bangladesh and Myanmar: Jaishankar
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Anil Dhasmana is new chief of NTRO, spy agency that keeps an eye from the sky
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Delhi schools to stay shut for students until October 5
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In