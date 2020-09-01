e-paper
GADVASU, ICAR-CIPHET sign pact for educational collaboration

The institutes will collaborate in teaching, research and extension activities for the welfare of livestock farmers of the state

cities Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University(GADVASU), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research(ICAR)- Central Institute of Post Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET), Ludhiana, for collaboration in teaching, research, and extension activities for the welfare of livestock farmers of the state.

The MoU was signed by Dr JPS Gill, director, research, GADVASU, and Dr RK Singh, director, CIPHET, in the presence of Dr Inderjeet Singh, vice-chancellor, GADVASU, along with other varsity officers and scientists of CIPHET.

Dr Inderjeet Singh highlighted the importance of engineering in the livestock sector to improve automation in dairy and poultry farms.

He urged the engineers to develop a low-cost buffalo milking machine and mechanical scrappers for cleaning the dairy farms. He also emphasised the role of engineering in small-scale dairy and meat processing units.

Dr RK Singh ensured complete cooperation in this regard and said that both the institutes will start collaborative research projects based on pertinent issues. Further, he stressed the need to share research facilities and expertise to harness the synergy for the welfare of the livestock farmers and society.

Dr Gill said, “Both the institutes are already collaborating in various areas of teaching and research. Such collaborations will strengthen their research outcome. GADVASU is working day and night to improve the production, animal health, and income of the livestock and fish farmers.” Dr Narsiah and Dr Deep Yadav, scientists from CIPHET, were also present on the occasion.

