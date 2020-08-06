Gallery wall of residential building collapses in Thane; no injuries

cities

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 01:13 IST

Six families were evacuated amid heavy rains after a portion of the gallery of a residential building collapsed in Wagle Estate, Thane on Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured in the incident and all the families were shifted to a nearby civic school. Thane city recorded 138mm rainfall between 8.30am and 9pm on Wednesday and 93.8mm overnight.

The gallery wall of the first floor of Krishna Bhawan, a 32-year-old structure in Wagle Estate, collapsed.

Santosh Kadam, chief of regional disaster management cell, Thane, said, “The access route to the first floor of this four-storey building was blocked, so we had to use a ladder and evacuate residents from the gallery. There were no injuries. The building was not in the list of dangerous buildings.”

The rescue operation was completed in half an hour.

Suresh Sahni, a 37-year-old building resident, said, “The gallery was not very sturdy, and hence we had provided additional outside support, which collapsed during heavy rains. We heard a loud noise and found a rumble of bricks and cement in the pathway below. With no other option during lockdown, we continued to stay in this premises. We shall now repair the building based on a structural audit.”

Thane saw waterlogging in five areas and 11 tree fall incidents till Wednesday evening. An eight-foot-wide boundary wall of a private hospital in Owla, Ghodbunder Road collapsed on a nearby house in the morning. While there were no injuries, one side of the roof of the house got damaged in the incident. However, the civic body has not shifted the residents of the damaged building.

Nikhit Tandel, 29, a resident of Owla, said, “There is a nullah adjacent to the hospital which gets clogged and overflows during rains every year. We have complained several times as this leads to waterlogging in hospital premises, housing quarters adjacent to the hospital and tribal hutments next to the hospital as well. Water started rising around 4.30am and receded around 8am, and the wall collapsed around 6.30am.”

Meanwhile, eight two-wheelers got damaged in a tree fall incident within the premises of Rutu Estate, adjacent to the Thane municipal commissioner’s bungalow in Patlipada.

Metal shade of a grocery store fell down on nine houses of two chawls in Indira Nagar, Wagle Estate at 9.30pm. There are no casualties. “Four houses of Adarsh Chawl and five houses of Jai Ambe Chawl were affected,” said Santosh Kadam, chief of regional disaster management cell, Thane.

Thane municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma visited the disaster control room on Wednesday night to oversee the preparedness.