Ganesh immersions: Collection units in all wards to be set up, says Mumbai civic corporation

cities

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 01:02 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will set up seven-eight collection units in every administrative ward during the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The units will be set up to prevent devotees from carrying out any procession or to avoid crowding during the immersion process.

The civic workers appointed at these units will undertake the immersions of Ganpati idols collected from devotees, as residents will not be permitted to step inside the ponds.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the civic body urged citizens to get Ganpati idols three-four days ahead of the festival which falls on August 22.

The corporation’s advisory further stated that only residents in the radius of up to 2km of natural ponds or the sea can carry out immersions at these natural water bodies.

Devotees will have to visit the 167 artificial ponds in the city or the collection units set up in their wards where civic officials will be deployed for the immersion. These units will be set up in open grounds in every ward.

Those living in containment zones have been permitted to set-up artificial ponds for immersion of idols within the zones.

“Every year, devotees carry out processions while bringing the idols home and during immersions. This year, it cannot be allowed as everyone needs to follow social distancing owing to the Covid-19

outbreak. So devotees should visit the nearest artificial pond for immersion. Only few people will be allowed at the spot and social distancing norms need to be followed,” said the official.

In a set of guidelines issued earlier, the height of household Ganpati idols were capped at two feet.

Devotees were also directed to hold low-key celebrations as much as possible.

For community idols, the height of the idols is restricted to four feet.

The earlier guidelines also stated that not more than five people will be allowed while bringing the idol from the workshop to the pandal or to homes. During immersions of the idols too, only five people will be allowed without any processions.

The corporation also advised children and senior citizens not to participate in the processions.