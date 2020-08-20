Ganeshotsav to skip a beat this year as dhol tasha groups go silent

cities

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:40 IST

This year, the dhol tasha and brass band troupes that typically practice at different nooks and corners of the city, especially below the flyovers in Thane, a month before Ganeshotsav, are nowhere to be seen or heard. With the lockdown norms preventing large groups from taking part in the traditional festive procession, these musicians have no employment this year.

Vrushali Waghule, 25, member of Veer Garjana Pathak from Dombivli, said, “This year, there are no dhol-tasha pathaks practicing anywhere in Thane, Kalyan or Dombivli. Our prime focus is on the safety of everyone in the team. Thus, we have decided to stay away from any kind of public performances. There are more than 100 of us who gather a month ahead of the festival every year to practice for eight hours daily. We had 10 to 15 bookings a day during Ganeshotsav.”

Waghule claims that this time, there will be no performance and no money for the group of performers. Additionally, they will be unable to carry out the maintenance of their musical instruments due to a lack of funds.

Aarambh, another group from Dombivli, has over 250 members. Advait Korgaonkar, 23, one of the members, said, “We have performers from nine years to 55 years of age, and all of us await the 10-day festival each year. This year it is not possible to perform, so most of us have started doing social work – distributing food packets or providing ration kits to the needy. We will miss the energy, rhythm and vigour this year.”

Brass band members and DJs are facing a financial crisis this year due to a lack of demand. Nitin Shelar, 39, of Thane’s Sanskriti Banjo, said, “We have been performing for the Ganpati festival for the last 12 years. From April we would be busy performing for marriages and festivals. This time, we haven’t received a single order since April. Our families’ survival is dependant on this business. At least during Ganeshotsav, we were expecting orders but we haven’t received any even though we have assured to follow social distancing”

The case is the same for DJ supplier and a brass band member, Gajendra Mahadik from Kalyan, who said that no bookings have come through this year. “We would have more than 12 bookings for banjo and 30 to 32 orders for DJs. My team of 62 people has started searching for different jobs as we haven’t received any orders since April. We are not well educated, but we are good artists and popular in Kalyan-Dombivli. Our source of income is completely gone this year, and we are hoping that things will be back to normal soon,” Mahadik said.