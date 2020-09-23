e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gang of bike lifters busted in Karnal, two arrested

Gang of bike lifters busted in Karnal, two arrested

Police have also recovered 27 stolen bikes from their possession.

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
         

Police on Wednesday busted a gang of bike thieves and arrested two people for their involvement in several such cases in Karnal district. Police have also recovered 27 stolen bikes from their possession.

The accused are Sonu Singh and Ravi Kumar, both residents of Barsat village in the district. Another accused and member of their gang Arif of Khargan village in Uttar Pradesh is still at large. Police said the accused have admitted to the crime.

Rohtash Singh, in-charge of anti-auto theft unit of Karnal police, said Sonu was arrested with a stolen bike near Assandh on September 18. “He confessed that he along with two accomplices— Ravi and Arif—stole bikes and sold them in the market. After this, Ravi was also arrested and efforts are on to catch Arif,” he said.

He said during interrogation, the accused said they had stolen 10 bikes from Karnal and 17 from Panipat district.

top news
In Covid-19 meeting with states, PM Modi lifts cap on SDRF spending
In Covid-19 meeting with states, PM Modi lifts cap on SDRF spending
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Sushant case: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, 3 other actors
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
MI vs KKR Live: Narine removes Tiwary; Cummins gives 30 runs in 2 overs
MI vs KKR Live: Narine removes Tiwary; Cummins gives 30 runs in 2 overs
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad meets President Kovind amid farm bills crisis
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised due to Covid-19
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die; second-shortest monsoon session so far
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In