Gang of four men cuts through ATM in Ghaziabad, flee with ₹2-3 cash

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:32 IST

A gang of four unidentified men early Tuesday broke into the ATM kiosk in Vasundhara and fled with cash after cutting through the machine. The police said they have registered an FIR but are yet to ascertain the amount of cash stolen, but sources estimate that it could be about ₹2-3 lakh.

The incident took place between 4am and 4.30am Tuesday at the Sector 11 branch of a prominent bank, which has an ATM kiosk at its main entrance. The police said no guard was posted outside the kiosk during the night hours.The thieves blinded the CCTV cameras by spraying some liquid on them.

“They were about four men and two of them, with their faces masked, entered the kiosk. As soon as they entered, they sprayed some liquid on the CCTV cameras after which nothing could be seen. The others stood guard outside. The bank’s security guard was not on duty at night. Our police control room van reached the spot within seven minutes after being alerted y the centralised control room of the bank in Mumbai,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

“They used a gas cutter to cut the machine and flee with the cash. The bank officials are yet to confirm the amount of cash in the ATM. However, they have given a complaint based on which we have registered an FIR,” he added.

Police have registered an FIR under IPC sections 380 (theft) and 427 (mischief causing damages) at the Indirapuram police station.

There was a similar incident in Gautam Budh Nagar -- robbers had attempted to flee with the machine itself. Since both these incidents took place the same night, police suspect the role of the same gang in both crimes.

“There was an attempt to take away an ATM from a kiosk in Harola village around 3.05am Tuesday. They had just started cutting through the machine with a gas cutter when a PCR van, making rounds of the area, came that way and seeing it, the robbers fled. The Ghaziabad incident occurred a few of hours later. There is a strong possibility that it might be the same gang behind both incidents. No formal complaint was filed in the GB Nagar incident as yet,” said Rajesh S, deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Noida police.

On August 13, robbers had decamped with an ATM machine from the Gijhore village which had Rs 4 lakh in it. The same night they had also attempted to take another machine in Mamura village but were unable to do so after alarms were activated.

“We will beef up patrolling and investigation is on to trace the gang. We are also scanning CCTV footage from the area to get clues,” the SP said.