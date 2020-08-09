Ganga canal mishap: Trying to help victims, man loses ailing infant daughter

cities

Ghaziabad A family from Masuri, who was on the way to get their ailing baby girl admitted to a hospital in Delhi on Friday night, spotted the car that plunged into the upper Ganga canal at Masuri in Ghaziabad. Salman Qureshi and his family soon decided to help out the car’s passengers, but in turn lost his infant daughter.

Salman, 26, helps out his elder brother Ashim Qureshi who operates a hotel in Masuri. Salman’s six months old daughter was down with high fever and a hospital in Ghaziabad asked them to take her to Hapur. The family, including Salman and his wife, his brother, an aunt and a nephew, headed to Hapur in their SUV, a white Scorpio, around 10.30pm on Friday.

“In Hapur, a doctor told us to go to Meerut. In between, my sister-in-law called and advised that we should take the child to Delhi. From Hapur, we headed to Delhi. It was around midnight when we reached the Ganga canal. My nephew, Shadab, who was in the rear seat, shouted that he had spotted a car in the canal. I stopped my car and came out to have a look. The tail-light of the car in the canal was still on. We tried calling police control room number but it did not connect. Then we looked for a PCR van but could not locate any. Thereafter we turned the SUV back and headed to the police station,” Salman said.

At the Masuri police station, the cops upon information by the family sent out a wireless message to the PCR vans to check the incident site.

“From the police station we drove back to the canal in order to find if anyone was still alive. By then, the car had plunged completely into water. Soon, a police team arrived and was not satisfied with what we had said about the incident. Suddenly, we spotted a man near the banks. The cops pulled him out. The man said that there were three others with him and two had managed to climb onto the car, but could not recall anything thereafter,” Salman added.

While the two brothers also moved along the canal to find out three others, they ended up losing precious time in getting the infant child to a hospital in Delhi.

“We lost about one hour to the incident. But I thought that helping out others was worth and the almighty may help my ailing daughter. Then I sped the car to a hospital in Ghaziabad and later to Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya at Geeta Colony in Delhi. While I got the documents prepared, my wife came running and told me that our daughter was not responding. She had succumbed,” Salman said.

The child was second daughter of Salman who got married four years ago.

Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said, “Qureshi’s family had come in their car to the police station and informed us about the incident at the canal. They had also said that they were on way to get treatment for their daughter but stopped to help the four men. As a result, we could save one of the four on the spot. Unfortunately, Qureshi’s daughter died when the family reached the hospital in Delhi. Without his help, we may have not got clues to the accident as there is heavy flow of water in the canal.”

Two bodies recovered from canal

Three persons had gone missing when their Swift Dzire car carrying four men plunged into the canal at Masuri on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The four men from Bareilly were on the way to Chandigarh for their work.

The one survivor who was saved with efforts of Salman and the local police was identified as Paramvir Singh, 28, while three others, Ashish Dhyani, 30, Sanjeev Kumar, 44, and Vinod Kumar, 30, had gone missing.

The police continued with the search operation for the three missing men on Sunday, and said that they recovered two bodies from the canal. “The bodies of Ashish Dhyani and Vinod Kumar have been recovered. Both were found about 500 metres away from the incident site. We are still trying to trace the third missing person,” Jadaun added.