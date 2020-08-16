e-paper
Ganpati idols find temporary shelf space in various stores across city

Ganpati idols find temporary shelf space in various stores across city

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:53 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Ahead of the upcoming Ganpati festival as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has restricted the sale of idols on footpaths and traditional markets amid the Covid-19 pandemic; stationery shops, bakeries, general stores, medical stores and cloth shops in the city can be seen selling idols.

“Ganpati celebrations will be different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it has also affected the idol selling pattern. Many options are available to buy idols online, but still, some are providing idols in temporary shops,” said Rahul Khole, idol maker from the city.

“As the PMC has not allowed the sale of idols on roadside shops, this year we have rented a small outer space of the stationary shop for a month at Tilak road, where we have displayed the idols,” said Khole.

Usually every year one month before the Ganpati festival the city is flourished with idol shops where residents throng to buy them. There are makeshift shops on all the prominent roads and also there are specified areas where PMC has permitted sellers from outside Pune to come and sell the idols.

These places include Shivajinagar road area outside the Shaniwarwada, road near Juna Bazar bridge, road near Sarasbaug garden and several others.

Another idol maker Santosh Pakhare from Katraj said, “I have opened up my Ganpati idol shop in a relative’s clothes shop here in Katraj. One part of the shop we are using for the sale of idols and the other for the sale of clothes. We are getting a good response but the business has gone down this year by around 30 per cent.”

“Having a different pandal of Ganpati idols with flashlights and the prominent display is better, but we will manage for this year as a safety precaution amid the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Shreyas Rathi, a resident of Rasta peth, said, “Every year we go to Shaniwarwada road to purchase the Ganpati idol, but this year there are lesser number of shops and comparatively fewer options, so we booked our idol from a nearby shop which is a general store where the owner has also kept idols for sale.”

“We always prefer Shaduchi mati (clay) idol and we got it near our house, so we are happy,” he said.

