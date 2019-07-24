Gas agency employees robbed in Delhi’s Trilokpuri

New Delhi:

A gang of armed men robbed four employees and two customers of a cooking gas agency at the company’s godown in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the men fled with mobile phones and cash up to R 1 lakh. The men also fired a gunshot in the air in order to escape after the heist, police said.

A police officer, who did not wish to be named, said they received a call around 3.30 pm that a gang of armed men had robbed some people at gunpoint at the godown in Trilok Puri.

“A team was rushed to the spot. Six people alleged that at least 7-8 men came on four bikes and robbed them. They said one of them was carrying a pistol. He pointed the pistol at four employees of the agency and two customers. They snatched cash and mobile phones from all six and from the cash counter. The employees alleged cash up to R 1 lakh had been robbed. They said the assailants warned them not to report the matter to police,” the officer said.

The victims told police that the accused fired one shot in the air to scare locals and passersby before they fled on their motorcycles.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Jasmeet Singh said they had registered a case of dacoity based on the complaints of the victims.

“No one was injured in the incident. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the suspects. We are scanning CCTV footage to identify the two-wheelers used in the crime. Involvement of former employees of the agency is being checked,” Singh said.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 20:48 IST