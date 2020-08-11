Gautam Budh Nagar took 11 days to reach from 5,000 to 6,000 Covid-19 cases

cities

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:32 IST

NOIDA The Gautam Budh Nagar district, which had reported its first Covid-19 case on March 8, took 155 days since then to reach 6,000-mark on August 10, according to an analysis of the state government data. While the first 1,000 positive cases came after 99 days, the district took 11 days for the tally to progress from 5,000 to 6,000.

However, it took only 10 days for the number of positive cases to rise from 3,000 to 4,000 in the district .

According to the government data, no death of Covid-19 patient has been reported in GB Nagar district after August 1. As a result, the case fatality rate (CFR) of the district has been reduced to 0.71%, which is much better than state CFR of 1.67%.

With 5,041 cured patients, GB Nagar stands second in terms of discharged patients after Lucknow’s 6,904. However, in terms of fatality rate and active cases, it is much better positioned than Lucknow. While the fatality rate of GB Nagar (43 deaths till August 10) is 0.71%, Lucknow (149 deaths) has a fatality rate of 1.11%. Similarly, while GB Nagar has 632 active cases, Lucknow has 6,337 such cases.

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said that the fatality rate has gone down drastically. “The data indicates that our recovery rate has been increasing day by day. Since August 1, no fresh death due to Covid-19 has been reported in the district. Not only that, GB Nagar has the lowest mortality rate among the districts of the state, which have reported over 3,000 positive cases so far,” he said.

Suhas also said that several measures are being taken to increase the surveillance and minimize the fatality rate. “Due to continuous effort of our doctors and paramedics, over 84% of the total positive cases have been cured. Plasma therapy has been used successfully by GIMS, and recently a private plasma bank has been set up in Noida, which will also provide free plasma to poor patients,” he said.

The DM further said that since July, GB Nagar’s testing rate has been one of the highest in the national capital region. “We are testing more than 3,000 samples per day, which translates to 1,500 per million a day. Previously, when the infection rate had gone up, we had reached positivity rate of up to 15% or more. But, now due to extensive containment, testing and isolation, it has reduced significantly to around 5%,” he said.

Meanwhile, the GB Nagar health department has closed down all general and private quarantine wards in the district. Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said that since the results of rapid antigen kits come in a few minutes, the patients are either sent to different Covid-dedicated hospitals or their homes. “Earlier, we use to keep all the persons, who had come in contact with the infected people, in seven days’ mandatory quarantine in these wards. But now, after testing negative through rapid antigen tests, we send them back to their homes,” he said.