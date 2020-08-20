e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Gender test racket busted in Haryana’s Jhajjar, 1 held

Gender test racket busted in Haryana’s Jhajjar, 1 held

cities Updated: Aug 20, 2020 00:55 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustantimes
         

A team of Jhajjar health authorities on Wednesday busted a gender test racket with the arrest of a man.

Deputy civil surgeon, prenatal diagnostic techniques, Dr Anchal Tripathi said they got a tip-off that a tout, Sumit of Wazirpur, was involved in a sex-determination racket.

“A decoy was sent to him, who cracked a deal in ₹70,000. He took the decoy to Ghaziabad at a house where the doctor conducted an ultrasound. He was arrested when he returned. From his phone records, it came to the fore that two staff nurses, Neelam and Sarita Dahiya, and another tout Sonu of Bindawas were also involved in this racket,” the doctor added.

Beri police have booked the accused under sections 18,29, 3A, 4, 5 (1)(a), 6(a) of the PNDT Act and sections 120-B, 34 and 420 of the IPC.

4 booked for hoisting Khalistan flag in Sirsa

Four miscreants have been arrested on the charges of trying to disrupt peace, brotherhood and communal harmony by hoisting a flag with ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ written on it at a village chaupal under Kalanwali police jurisdiction in Sirsa district.

A police spokesperson said the accused are Rupinder Singh, Yudhvir Singh and Gurjeet of Singhpura village and Aman Sharma of Talwandi Sabo.

During preliminary interrogation, Rupinder confessed to having been involved in the ‘disgraceful act’.

A case under relevant sections of IPC has been registered at Kalawali police station and a probe is underway.

top news
India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report
India building new road to Ladakh for troop movement without observation from enemy: Report
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Apple becomes first US company valued at $2 trillion in market value
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Imran Khan breaks silence on Qureshi remark, says no problems in ties with Saudi
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Ex-FBI lawyer pleads guilty to doctoring email in Russia probe of Trump campaign
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Kamala Harris’s sister, step-daughter, niece to deliver speeches to nominate her as VP
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: 5 factors behind SC order for CBI probe
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
Covid update: Facebook’s misinformation; Delhi hotels to open; Hyderabad cases
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In