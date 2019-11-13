Get transplanter machines to shift trees, HC directs govt

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 20:09 IST

Taking a serious note of tree-felling, the Allahabad High Court has directed the chief secretary to issue directions to the state public works department (PWD) and other agencies, to procure transplanter machines. It will replant uprooted trees, while widening or constructing national or state highways.

Hearing a PIL filed by Jyoti Verma and 10 others, a division bench of justice Pradeep Kumar Singh Baghel and justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal directed the central and state government counsel to file a compliance report on or before the next date.

The court directed to list this case before a division bench presided over by the chief justice after two months.

The court directed the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change to issue a circular to all agencies, national and state, for the procurement of transplanter machines throughout the country.

During court proceedings, the counsel for the central government informed the bench that procurement of ‘transplanter machines’ will be considered by user agencies like the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), State Public Works Department (PWD) etc.

The state government counsel submitted that the Prayagraj district magistrate has constituted a committee to monitor tree-felling and tree-plantation.

With regard to court’s earlier direction that five lakh plants be planted within a period of two years in Prayagraj district, the court directed the Prayagraj district magistrate to file a progress report, every three months, during the pendency of the public interest litigation.