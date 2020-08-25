e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / GGSIPU entrance tests from September 9-14

GGSIPU entrance tests from September 9-14

cities Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) will conduct online entrance tests for admissions to at least 67 undergraduate and postgraduate courses between September 9 and 14, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The entrance exams, which cater to around 200,000 aspirants, have been delayed by around two months this year.

The notification comes at a time where students across the country are protesting against the physical entrance exams being conducted by the National Testing Agency for Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test.

Vice-chancellor Mahesh Verma said, “As per the Indraprastha Vishwavidyalaya Act, all admissions to colleges under IP university have to be through a common entrance test (CET). But to make it easy for students during the times of Covid-19 pandemic, the CET will not be conducted in pen-and-paper mode. It will be conducted in computer mode through the Ministry of Education body EdCIL, which is similar to NTA.” Earlier, the university conducted entrance tests in pen-paper mode by itself.

Verma also said, “All measures of social distancing and sanitization will be taken at these centres so that students can safely write their papers.”

As per the notification signed by controller of examinations Prodyut Bhattacharya, the exams will be conducted at four centres — Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

Public relations officer Nalini Ranjan said the university had reduced the number of centres due to the pandemic. Candidates who have applied for the various courses will receive the link to download their admit cards on their registered email ID, the university said.

top news
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In