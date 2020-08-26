Ghaziabad: 19-yr-old DU student chases suspect who snatched her phone, gets him arrested

cities

Showing unwavering determination, a 19-year-old Delhi University student nabbed a 24-year-old man who tried to loot her mobile phone in Vasundhara early Wednesday and fled. According to the police, the suspect was nabbed and arrested following a complaint registered at the Indirapuram police station.

Aastha Singh, a resident of Sector 3 in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara, was on her daily morning run when the suspect, around 6:30am, came to the Budh Chowk area and allegedly tried to snatch her mobile phone. Seeing no one around for help, Singh chased the suspect for about 500-600 metres and nabbed the man red handed.

“He was running very fast after snatching my mobile phone and I decided to give chase. When I got near him, I pushed him and he fell down. There was a scuffle and the man fell down. I landed several blows on him and by that time, some locals came. A 12-year-old boy who was cycling nearby also came for help and picked up my mobile phone which broke down,” she said.

Thereafter, Singh, the boy and two other locals brought the suspect to a nearby police post but no cops were present, she said. Thereafter, a call was made to the police emergency number and a PCR van arrived.

“Before the PCR van arrived, the man fled from outside the police post and boarded an auto which was going towards Sahibabad. The boy told us that he saw the suspect boarding an auto. Thereafter the PCR van arrived and the two cops asked me to board the vehicle and we chased the auto for about a kilometre. Near Sahibabad, the suspect de-boarded the auto and ran towards an area with some shanties. But we traced him and he was arrested,” Singh added.

The young student is pursuing her second year of graduation from Hindu College in Delhi.

“I was not afraid of the snatcher and chased him with a thought that how could he take away my mobile phone just like that. I was not ready to let him go so easily. So I got into a scuffle with him and finally he fell down before we took him to the police post,” she added.

The police said the suspect was identified as Mohammad Faizal who is from Sahibabad.

“Based on the complaint by the woman, we have registered an FIR and the man is arrested. He is a resident of Sahibabad. With efforts made by her we finally got the man arrested. She had nabbed the suspect and thereafter a call was given to the PCR,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram).