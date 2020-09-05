Ghaziabad: 24-year-old falls to death after 11th floor balcony breaks off

cities

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:05 IST

A 24-year-old software engineer died after he fell from his 11th floor balcony at Rishabh Paradise highrise in Ahimsa Khand-II in Indirapuram on Friday night. Police said the fall was likely caused after a portion of the balcony he was leaning on to broke off.

The victim was identified as Deepak Singh and shared the flat in Tower A with two others, also IT professionals.

“One of his flatmates had his birthday on September 2, and the group of friends decided to party on September 4. Three more of their friends joined them on Friday night. While they were sitting in the balcony, the victim was standing and leaning on the balcony parapet when it suddenly broke off,” said Sanjeev Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of Indirapuram police station. The incident happened at around 11.30pm.

The man was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Noida but he did not survive. Singh was native of Farukkhabad in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that they did not received a complaint from the family so far.

“We also called his four friends for questioning about the incident and all of them told that it was the balcony parapet that broke off,” SHO added.

The apartment owners’ association (AOA) said that they alerted the developer, Rishabh Group, to certain structural maintenance work last year.

“We had given a written representation to the developer in October, 2019 following issues of plaster peeling off and other related concerns raised by our residents. After Saturday’s incident, we gave another written representation to the developer regarding the structure,” said Sanjeev Gupta, president of highrise AOA.

The developer said that the project was completed in 2009 and sale deeds were also executed in favour of the residents.

“The entire incident will be probed by the police and flat owners also have a responsibility to take up maintenance of their flats. The AOA, although formed three years ago, is not ready to takeover the project and we have written a number of letters in this regard to district authorities and also to the development authority. The developer has no link to the incident that took place in the flat,” said Sanjeev Jain, managing director, Rishabh Group.

Around 1,000 families reside in the project.

“The family of the victim got in touch with us. But as they were busy with the last rites, didn’t press any complaint. As of now there is no foul play into the incident and all his friends told that he fell off after the balcony grille broke off. Our forensic team also visite the incident site. We are waiting if his family comes up with any complaint. The body was sent for post mortem,” said Anshu Jain, circle officer (Indirapuram).