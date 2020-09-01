Ghaziabad admin directs departments to take pollution abatement measures

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 00:01 IST

Ghaziabad: In view of the approaching winter season which in the past has seen high air pollution levels in Ghaziabad, the district administration on Monday held a review meeting with different departments and agencies. The administration directed that the pollution abatement measures should be kicked off well before the onset of winter season.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has sought action plans from the traffic police department, Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), municipal corporation and pollution body, among others. He directed the officials to find out inventory of all the diesel generator (DG) sets which are used in residential, commercial and industrial sectors.

“The pollution levels during winter have been high in the city. We do not wish the situation of previous years to prevail this year. So, we have directed beforehand that all the departments should proactively take measures in their domain in order to tackle pollution. The preparation should start now and all the pollution causing sources should be identified,” Pandey said.

“Among several measures, we have directed that roads requiring repairs should be identified and repairs should be taken up. Further, the road sweeping machines should be deployed and work should start at the earliest. Some more meetings will follow in coming days,” he said.

During the last winter season, the Ghaziabad city on several occasions had topped the list of most polluted cities in the country as per the daily air quality index issued by the Central Pollution Control Board.

The DM directed the officials to pay special attention to hotspot areas like Sahibabad, Bhopra, Panchsheel Enclave, Hindon Vihar and other industrial areas. Some of these areas in the past have reported burning of plastic waste, which has added to pollution levels.

Officials of the UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) said that the agencies like the municipal corporation and the GDA have been asked to get GIS mapping of all open areas in their jurisdiction so that dust emission can be tackled. “The authority (GDA) has also been asked to communicate to the construction site owners (having projects with area more than 20,000 square metres) to make self audit of the measures available with them so that timely action can be taken to prevent pollution,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer of UPPCB.

Sharma, who attended the review meeting, also said that the pollution body will prepare the audit sheets in coming days.

“The authority will also pursue projects and get the installation of anti-smog guns well before the start of winter season. The officials of the UP Jal Nigam have been directed to take up maintenance of all the sewage treatment plants in timely manner. Similarly, the traffic police and officials of the UP State Road Transport Corporation have been asked to put curb on heavy vehicles like trucks and buses which are parked roadside,” he added.

The UPPCB officials said that they have been tasked to check industrial units and ensure they do not use the non-designated fuel like rubber, plastic, etc, which result in smoke and pollution.

Ghaziabad is also a prominent industrial town and has witnessed high pollution levels in the past few years. It is also identified under the list of 15 non-attainment cities in UP (by UPPCB) which have high levels of air pollution.