Ghaziabad among 11 districts selected for sero surveillance

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:38 IST

Uttar Pradesh will test a section of the population for antibodies against the Sars-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19, an exercise called serological surveillance or sero-surveillance. In the first phase, it launch the exercise in 11 districts, including Ghaziabad.

The other districts are Kanpur City, Varanasi, Agra, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow and Baghpat.

Sources in the state health department said that an internal communication has been sent to the districts and the exercise will also cover the viral diseases hepatitis-B and hepatitis-C simultaneously. They did not clarify why the department was checking these disease along with the pandemic.

A serological survey checks for an immune response against the coronavirus in the form of antibodies in the blood of a random sample of the population. It can help establish how far the disease had spread and how many people fought off the virus without showing symptoms.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had previously conducted an all-India sero-sruvey, the results of which are yet to be published. Cities such as Delhi and Mumbai too had conducted the exercises. The latest in Delhi had found that around 29% of the population had antibodies to fight off the virus.

Antibodies generally appear around two weeks after a person has been infected and is expected to last several months. So, the antibody test is not useful for detecting acute infection but indicates previous infection.

For the Uttar Pradesh exercise, the districts have been asked to form 10 teams for collection of samples starting August 26 to August 30. “It basically gives direction to planners to find out whether the surveillance, testing activities need to continue or not,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

“The state administration has decided to include Ghaziabad district for the survey and we are expecting a government order soon,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

Once the formal government order is issued to the district, two days are required for identification of members of the teams while one more day will be reserved for finalisation of the standard operating procedures. Thereafter, the training session will start and sample collection activities will begin from August 26.

“The survey will involve random testing of local population in order to detect whether they developed antibodies or not to Sars-Cov-2. We have started exercise to identify teams and collect data which may be required during the survey,” said an officer from the health department who wished not to be quoted.

On August 11, Amit Mohan Prasad, UP’s additional chief secretary (health), had issued directions to officials of nine districts, including Gautam Budh Nagar, for sero-surveillance. According to the directions, National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research was assigned to take up studies in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

“The sero-surveillnce teams arrived and activities started 3-4 days ago. They have probably completed the survey and the results are awaited,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar.