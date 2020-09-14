Ghaziabad: Cab driver found murdered in car was assaulted by passengers, say cops

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:20 IST

Ghaziabad: The post mortem report of a 30-year-old cab driver from Delhi has indicated that he died of head injuries which he sustained after allegedly being assaulted by unidentified passengers, the police said on Sunday. The driver’s body was found in his Swift Dzire car at Mohan Nagar in Ghaziabad on Saturday morning.

The victim was identified as Sikandar Paswan, a resident of Sriniwaspuri in Delhi and native of Jharkhand. The man worked as a driver with a cab aggregator and picked up some passengers for a drop to Ghaziabad on Friday night, the police said.

“The post mortem report of the victim indicates that he died of severe head inquiries. It seems that it was inflicted by the suspects. We have registered an FIR for murder in connection with the incident. It is still not clear about the suspects as it was not an official booking but a private one. Our teams are trying to trace the suspects,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city).

According to the police, Paswan had called up his family members at around 9pm on Friday night and told that he was going to Ghaziabad for a drop. His phone, however, was found switched off by 11.30pm and his body was found in his car the next day at Mohan Nagar.

The police said that both of his legs were in between the two front seats while the rest of the body was on the rear seat. They added that the keys of the car were missing and the suspects fled after locking his car. The car belongs to his brother-in-law and was driven by the victim.

The police, on the basis of a complaint given by his family, registered an FIR under IPC Section 302 (murder) at Sahibabad police station. The police added that they are investigating all angles, including any personal enmity, which could have led to the incident.