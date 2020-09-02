Ghaziabad civic agency to rope in ragpickers as ‘segregators’ to recycle solid waste

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:21 IST

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has embarked upon a plan which will not only help get rid of about 70% of solid waste collected by it daily but will also gainfully employed about 10,000-12,000 ragpickers who are working across the city in an unorganised manner. The newly joined municipal commissioner on Wednesday held meetings with representatives of the rag pickers’ community and presented before them a plan which he said aims to uplift their socio-economic condition.

The city generates about 1,600 metric tonnes of solid waste daily which is collected through door-to-door vehicles and also collected from different other sources. Under the new plan, municipal commissioner MS Tanwar has planned that the ragpickers will be roped in for daily segregation of solid waste and also be paid by the corporation for the same.

“Under the plan, we have proposed that the ragpickers, which we now call as segregators, will be deployed at the solid waste collection centres and will be provided with gloves, tables, etc. They will be roped in to segregate the solid waste. The garbage collection points will be modified and will be enclosed. The segregators will be working in a more orderly and safe manner like workers do in a factory. We expect that the segregators will segregate items like plastic, metal, cardboard etc which will be put to gainful use by the corporation,” Tanwar, said.

The civic agency has planned that the segregators will be provided uniforms as well as accounts for them will be opened wherein their earnings will be transferred directly by the corporation.

“We expect that the segregation activity will help them earn at least three times the amount they get while segregating waste and in turn selling it to agents. Of the segregated items, we plan to develop small items. For instance, we have roped in artistes who will manufacture items like flower pots, chairs etc from recycled plastic waste. Likewise, all segregated waste will be put to meaningful uses and the leftover waste will be scientifically processed at sanitary landfills,” he added further.

The officials said they expect that the leftover waste after segregation will be about 30% of the daily waste generation.

At present, the civic agency is facing issues with solid waste disposal as the landfill site at Pratap Vihar was closed down last year on directions of the Uttar Pradesh solid waste monitoring committee.

“A meeting was held with the garbage segregators on Wednesday and they were told by the corporation about the plan. The segregators will also be registered with the corporation and the registration process will start from next week. This way, they might also feel attached to an organisation and will also get a suitable amount for their work. Besides, the corporation will ensure that their accounts get opened and that they are provided better working conditions unlike what they get while working in an unorganised manner,” said Mithilesh Kumar, corporation’s city health officer.

The Ghaziabad city, in the recently announced Swachh Survekshan rankings, slipped to the nineteenth spot from the earlier thirteenth spot after the results were announced on August 20 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Thursday.