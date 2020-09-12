Ghaziabad civic body plans five ‘garbage factories’ for recycling solid waste

cities

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:09 IST

The Ghaziabad municipal corporation officials have planned a “garbage factory” at each of the five zones of the city in a fresh strategy to deal with the disposal of solid waste generated daily.

“Under the concept of garbage factory, we will be developing the facilities in each of the five zones under the corporation’s jurisdiction area. These will be developed on corporation land of about 5,000 to 10,000 square metres. Each factory will be able to process 250-500 metric tonnes of daily solid waste. Their capacity will be expandable to cater to 1000 metric tonnes in future and should suffice for the next 10 years. Presently, we have generation of about 1100 metric tonnes of solid waste generated per day,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

The five factories will have boundary walls, sheds and green spaces where segregators will work on conveyor belts to sort out the daily solid waste.

“The factories will have all facilities with two gates with one to be used for entry/exit of vehicles. Inside, there will be segregation of dry and wet waste. From the wet waste we will be producing manure while from the dry waste we will be hiring artistes, contractors who will be producing items from waste material. The five projects will be run on public-private partnership model with corporation providing land. A part of revenue will also be paid to the segregators,” he said.

The corporation has started registering ragpickers who will be employed to segregate waste there by bringing them under the organised sector. According to officials, about 923 have registered so far since Monday. The city has about 10000-12000 unorganised ragpickers.

Tanwar said that the corporation has come up with the layout of a factory which is being fine tuned and request for proposal will be issued in another 10-15 days.

The factories are likely to come up in the next six months.

Once operational, door-to-door collection vehicles will not dump the collected waste outside localities at open dumping stations (from where it is further shifted to temporary landfill sites) but take it to the five zones for processing..

“This will also help in getting clean surroundings. Otherwise, the open waste attracts cattle and also ragpickers. We are hopeful that the things will work out as planned and we will be able to provide better cleanliness conditions in coming months,” Tanwar said.

In the recently announced rankings under the Swachh Survekshan – 2020, the Ghaziabad city slipped to nineteenth spot from its thirteenth spot which it secured in 2019.

One of the major areas where the city lost vital points was due to unscientific disposal of daily solid waste as its only landfill site at Pratap Vihar was closed down on directions of the UP solid waste monitoring committee last year.