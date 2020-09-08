Ghaziabad completes 99% contact tracing of Covid patients

cities

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:18 IST

The district health department said it has expedited contact tracing of Covid-19 positive cases in the district and has traced contacts of almost 98.9% (till September 7) of people infected with the disease. The officials said almost 10% of the total Covid-19 cases in the district were detected through contact tracing exercise.

According to the officials of the district health department, till September 7evening, nearly 69,995 contacts of 9,491(out of 95,587 patients) Covid-19 positive patients in the district were identified.

According to health department records, out of the total traced persons, 949—9.9% of 9587 total positive cases in till September 7—had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Ideally, we have to trace about 10 contacts for every patient. We have already started working on this since July when six contacts were traced per patient. The figure was about 9 in August. Overall, since March, we have completed contact tracing for over 98% patients. The activity is ongoing and proving helpful in prevention of infection from spreading especially in containment zones,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad.

“Off late, there has been rise in number of cases. So, it becomes more challenging to complete the task of contact tracing of every patient within time bound manner,” he added.

The health department has an overall average of identifying 7.3 contacts per patient. According to the data, about 20,391 (29.13%) of overall 69,995 contacts were traced in the month of July, while 33659 (48.08%) were traced in the month August alone.

People with influenza-like illness and severe cute respiratory illness account for almost 44% of the infection, while 43% cases come from random testing at the testing booths, besides 10% cases attributed to contact tracing in Ghaziabad, officials said.

“There are about 24 teams which are actively involved in tracing of contacts, and it aims to track contacts of all new Covid-19 patients within 24 hours. Since the contacts are high-risk cases, they need to be identified immediately and tested. During initial months, the contact tracing was less, but currently, we are tracing about 7.3 contacts per positive case,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The contact-tracing activity is vital to control the spread of infection. The Uttar Pradesh government from time to time has directed the district authorities to focus on contact tracing.

“Contact tracing becomes vital it identifies close contacts, friends or family members of the positive patients. These are high-risk cases and their quick identification and immediate testing is important to prevent the infection spread. The process has to be always ongoing, and should be taken up on priority basis in order to prevent others from getting infected,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association (Ghaziabad). “In case there is delay in contact tracing, it is likely that suspected cases may spread infection to many others” he added.

Activities under contact tracing are directed by the integrated command and control centre which runs from the district headquarters. Dedicated teams are deployed to coordinate with the teams who reach out contacts on ground.