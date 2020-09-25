e-paper
Ghaziabad custodial death: Autopsy finds no sign of 'hanging'

Ghaziabad custodial death: Autopsy finds no sign of ‘hanging’

cities Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The autopsy report of a 45-year-old man who died in custody at the Vijay Nagar police station found no signs of hanging, putting a question mark on the police’s earlier version of suicide.

The death was reported on the evening of September 23 the same day that the man was picked up after his wife complained of domestic violence. On Wednesday, police booked the wife for abetment, and also suspended four policemen of the station. A magisterial inquiry is ongoing.

The autopsy report, released on Thursday, said that the cause of death could not be ascertained and that the viscera was preserved for further analysis.

“It is possible that he could have suffered heart stroke while he was trying to hang self as he was also under influence of alcohol. He was declared brought dead at MMG Hospital,” said Abhishek Verma, superintendent of police (city). “Already we have two FIRs lodged in the case and we are investigating the entire incident.”

The police, after the death of the deceased on September 23, had claimed that the man allegedly tried to hang himself in the lockup. They claimed to have then rushed him to MMG Hospital.

Upon a complaint from by his wife, the Vijay Nagar police had registered an FIR against the man under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

On Thursday, brother of the deceased also gave a police complaint in which he alleged that the woman used to harass his brother and that it resulted in his taking the drastic step.

On the basis of the complaint, the police on Thursday registered the second FIR which was against the wife of the deceased under IPC section 306 (abetting suicide).

The body was handed over the family after autopsy. When contacted, the son of the dead man did not offer a comment.

Following the sequence of events, senior police officials on Thursday also suspended the station house officer of Vijay Nagar police station, a head constable and two constables for alleged laxity and dereliction of duties.

