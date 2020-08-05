Ghaziabad ‘discharges’ first batch of 34 patients in home isolation

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 00:10 IST

Ghaziabad Almost two weeks after the first Covid-19 patient was allowed home isolation in the district, the first batch of 34 such patients was ‘discharged’ on Tuesday. None of the patients under home isolation got into critical condition as a result of strict monitoring, district administration officials said, adding that they would remain in home quarantine for seven more days.

The first patient in Ghaziabad, who was allowed home isolation on July 22, is a 31-year-old man from a locality under the jurisdiction of Indirapuram police station. According to the guidelines issued by the UP government, the patients in home isolation will be termed as discharged in 10-day period from the date of Covid-19 test, if they do not have fever during the past three days.

“Based on guidelines for patients in home isolation, we have started with their discharge. The first batch of 34 patients was discharged on Tuesday after completion of 10 days. Now, they will have to remain in home quarantine for a further period of seven days as per norms. As a result of regular monitoring, none of the patients got into any critical condition,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

“Our teams deployed at the dedicated control room are taking up daily update of health status, oxygen levels and temperatures of the patients who are in home isolation. We have laid special emphasis on the monitoring aspect of such patients as they are not under direct observation of our doctors,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh government on July 20 allowed for home isolation of asymptomatic patients with certain criteria. Prior to this, all the positive patients, whether symptomatic or asymptomatic, had to be admitted to Covid hospitals.

“Since the patients in home isolation need not get physically discharged from any Covid facility, we will update the portal and mark these as discharged upon completion of the criteria mentioned for their discharge. During the further seven days’ period of home quarantine, such cases will not be termed as patients. However, they will continue to monitor their health with the help of medical kit available with them. There will be no need of any testing once the home isolation period ends,” said an officer from the health department who wished not to be named.

The conditions for home isolation include the undertaking from the patient, a consulting doctor to declare the patient asymptomatic, round-the-clock availability of a caregiver for the patient, a minimum of two toilets at home and separate isolation room. Patients are also required to purchase pulse oximeter, thermometer, mask and gloves, among others.

According to official records, the district had a total of 208 patients, 75 women, in home isolation till August 3 and their age ranged from one year to 66 years. About 40 of such patients were allowed the facility under the jurisdiction of Kavi Nagar police station, 53 under Sihani Gate police station, 26 under Indirapuram police station, 27 in Sahibabad, and 19 under Kotwali police station, among others.

Meanwhile, the district administration has decided to come up with a plasma bank at MMG Hospital and the process for initiation for plasma therapy is already underway, the officials said.

“We have a list of about 115 persons who recovered from Covid-19 and wish to donate plasma to active patients. So, we have planned that plasma bank will come up at MMG Hospital so that it can be stored safely. Our process for taking permission from the Indian Council of Medical Research is already underway. Once we get the permission, we will initiate plasma therapy. The equipment required for it will be bought from Rs 5 crore funds which will be provided to us by the government,” Pandey added.

Plasma therapy involves treating a positive patient with the plasma of a compatible patient who recovered from Covid-19. The antibodies present in the plasma are expected to help the patient fight off the infection.