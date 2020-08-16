Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar complete 150,000 tests each, focus on reducing fatality rate

cities

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 23:45 IST

Even as Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar rose to the third and fourth place, respectively, of districts with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, both have also managed to raise the number of tests to 150,000 each tests till August 15.

While Ghaziabad has completed about 211 tests per million (tpm) per day, Gautam Budh Nagar (GB Nagar) 450 tpm per day. On a global scale, the World Health Organization had put a minimum of 140 tpm per day. Ghaziabad discovered its first case on March 5 and GB Nagar followed three days later.

According to the figures of the state control room, Ghaziabad surpassed Gautam Budh Nagar and stood at the third spot in the list of districts in UP having highest number of total Covid-19 cases. The figure for Ghaziabad stood at 6451 while that for Gautam Budh Nagar stood at 6408 till August 15. The Ghaziabad district lagged behind Lucknow (16656 cases) and Kanpur City (9969 cases) till August 15.

“The cases have increased but it is result of increase in sampling/testing and surveillance activities. Till August 15 we completed 151,826 of total testing,” said Dr. NK Gupta, chief medical officer of Ghaziabad district. With a population of 4.4 million, this would translate to around 34,506 tpm, which is higher than the national figure of 21,989 tpm.

Presently, the district is conducting about 3000-3500 tests per day and its testing will be further bolstered by new RT-PCR laboratory which was inaugurated on August 15.

On the other hand, the officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar district said that they have also completed 151,314 tests till August 15. With a population of nearly 2 million, the district has a tpm figure of 75,657. However, these figures denote samples tested and not individuals.

“Our daily testing is ranging from 2500 to 4000 tests per day and will continue with higher number of testing. More importantly we have a very low fatality rate of 0.67% which is lower than Centre’s standard of 1%. We plan to reduce it further. With the lower fatality rate, the district is very likely to figure among the top districts across the country having a very low fatality rate,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar. “Our prime focus is on reducing the deaths. This is being done through early detection, early referral and treatment besides surveillance and door-to-door surveys.”

Senthil Pandian C, IAS, the UP government appointed nodal officer for the Ghaziabad district, said, “Although the number of cases will rise with increased testing, we have put in focussed surveillance strategy to detect cases and continuously lower the cases of infection. If undetected, there is high possibility that the infected person may spread infection further. The testing will continue and cases will come to light. We have identified 10 areas of Indirapuram, Kavi Nagar, Modinagar, Loni and Sahibabad among others where there is high number of cases but extensive surveillance is done to detect cases. The idea is to detect all suspected cases by taking up several rounds of surveys.”

“Early testing and detection become vital to prevent deaths. We roped in this strategy and there was considerable reduction in fatalities in the months of July and August. We also took a decision to stop referrals to Meerut. It was also directed that L2 wing should come up at the same premises at our L3 hospital (Santosh Medical). This will result in immediate shifting and save time in transporting patients. We also roped in usage of high flow nasal cannula during treatment of patients having complaints of breathlessness and respiratory issues,” he added.

According to the latest official figures, 30 of 67 deaths have taken place at hospitals in Ghaziabad while 33 have taken place in Meerut and two each in hospitals of Noida and Delhi.