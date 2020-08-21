Ghaziabad has no mechanism to monitor suspected cases awaiting test reports

cities

Ghaziabad: Unlike systems in place for patients in home isolation, the Ghaziabad district at present has no mechanism to monitor suspected cases which undergo testing but have to wait for anything between two to five before they get their reports. According to officials, this is especially troublesome for people which go for the real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test and are simply told to remain in home quarantine till they get their test results.

As of now, the district is conducting about 3,000-3,500 tests on a daily basis with the help of rapid antigen kits and RT-PCR technique combined. Normally, test results through the antigen kits come through within an hour but results of RT-PCRs get delayed as these are sent to laboratories in Noida, Meerut or Delhi.

According to figures of the past five days – from August 16 to August 21 – a total of 8,387 tests reports were pending in the district, with an average of about 1,677 reports per day. Officials said the pendency of reports goes as high as 3,000 per day sometimes.

“In such a case people who are waiting for the reports are informed verbally that they should restrict movement and remain in home quarantine till their results arrive. However, at present we have no mechanism by which we can keep a check on such persons so that they do not move out, or even to check if they are taking required precautions at home,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

On the other hand, people who opt for home isolation are regularly monitored with the help of teams deployed at the control room. The teams twice a day make calls to patients to check up on their health parameters and their neighbours are also tasked to keep a check on their movements.

“Of the people who come for testing, we take those affected with severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) to a SARI ward at MMG Hospital. The other high risk contacts of positive patients are also sent to quarantine facilities. Apart from the two groups, others are told to remain at home. It is also expected from residents to not move out and take precautions till they get their reports. Otherwise, there are chances that they may pass on the infection to others in the meantime,” the CMO added.

According to official records up to August 20, the district had conducted 1,63,520 tests which included 93,100 tests through rapid antigen kits. The positivity through rapid kits is about 2.46% while the more sensitive RT-PCR tests have a higher positivity rate of about 6.77% in Ghaziabad.

Further, during the contact tracing exercise, it was found that the district has an average of about 10.16 persons per Covid-positive patient this month. The district, from March to August 16, had an average of 6.42 contacts per Covid-positive patient.

This implies that those getting tested, if found positive by the time reports come in, can infect about 6.42 persons if precautions are not taken.

“Generally, people who come for testing are told to take precautions and asked to restrict movement outside. However, there is no monitoring mechanism for them at present. But soon we will be deploying a team at our control room from where they will make random calls to such persons and seek information about their movement,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

TEST RESULTS THROUGH SMS

Officials also said that in order to discourage people lining up in queues at the testing centres, they have started with an SMS facility through which test reports will be sent to the mobile numbers of the residents.

“The facility was initiated on Friday and test results will be sent on mobile numbers via SMS. So, those getting tested will not have to come again and again to get their test results. This will avoid overcrowding and lessen the risk of anyone getting the infection from others,” Dr Gupta said.