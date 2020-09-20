Ghaziabad: Last 2,000 Covid-19 cases reported in just eight days

cities

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 00:02 IST

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad district added its previous 2,000 Covid-19 cases in just eight days – the fastest spike of the infection here so far, according to state government data.

Saturday saw 132 new Covid-19 cases added, taking the district’s total tally to 12,153.

The district added 1,000 cases between September 10 and 14, and another 1,000 between September 14 and September 18, as per the data.

The district reported its first case of the infection on March 5, and it took 110 days to reach the 1,000-mark from there, recording an average of around 9 cases a day.

It took Ghaziabad district five days to go from 9,000 to 10,000 cases — the previous highest spike.

District officials said the spike was due to increased testing, as well as norms being relaxed over the past few days.

“There has been a rise in new cases over the past fortnight, due to many more activities being allowed,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“Besides, increased testing is also resulting in more cases. The cases in September have been averaging about 180-200 per day. But in the past two-three days, we have experienced some decline. It could be temporary,” he added.

According to the records of the Ghaziabad district health department, the average per day testing from August 1 to August 18 was about 3,048 tests while a total of 54,877 tests were conducted. During the same period in September, the average daily tests stood at 3,579 while the overall tests from September 1 to September 18 were 64,429.

The official records state that the 3,686 cases added in September so far account for about 30.33% of the total cases here.

Experts said the spike is likely to continue in the coming days.

“A rise in cases has been observed since the past fortnight and the trend is likely to continue. It is vital that strict enforcement of containment zones, contact tracing and surveillance activities should continue to have an effective control over the Covid-19 pandemic. People must not lower their guard and must adhere to health protocols,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the district administration said that with the rise in number of cases, they have also beefed up surveillance activities.

“There are seven types of surveillance teams who are taking up different types of activity of tracing suspect cases and getting them tested. The seven teams are also monitored by as many teams who are stationed at the integrated command and control centre. We are focussed in enforcing the containment activities and ensuring early detection, early referral and speedy treatment of positive cases,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The seven types of teams are those which are taking up door-to-door surveys in containment zones, those surveying households across the district and led by booth level officers, two different set of teams taking up special surveys in the city and rural areas and other teams who are focussed on surveillance of old aged persons and pregnant women.

According to the records of the district administration, the seven teams have so far completed a survey of 28,204,86 households in different rounds and identified 14,466 suspected cases which have so far resulted in 1,544 Covid-19 positive cases.

.