Ghaziabad: Man arrested for beating tenant to death over pending rent for lockdown period

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 00:05 IST

Ghaziabad: The police on Sunday arrested a man who, along with his family members, had allegedly beaten up his 40-year-old tenant to death after he failed to pay up rent during the lockdown period. The police had arrested the landlord’s son-in-law after the incident that took place on August 3.

According to the police, an FIR was lodged at Vijay Nagar police station against three suspects -- Ishwar Singh, his wife Rajni and son-in-law Akash Singh -- under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. During the incident, victim Budh Pal, a daily wager, was at home with his two minor sons aged eight and six years while his wife had gone to meet their relatives in Loni, the police said.

“The man sustained internal injuries which caused his death. The son-in-law of the landlord was arrested after the incident, while the prime suspect was arrested on Sunday from Vijay Nagar. We are still investigating the role of his wife. If her role is established, she may be arrested,” said Devendra Singh Bisht, station house officer of Vijay Nagar police station.

The victim’s wife, Reena Devi, had lodged a police complaint in the case. “The rent was due for some months. Though we paid ₹3,500, some part of the pending rent was still due. The suspects started demanding the balance amount, but my husband requested for more time in the wake of lockdown. Upon this, they got furious and started beating my husband. He sustained injuries and died on the spot,” Reena said in her complaint.

“The next day Ishwar Singh informed me at 6am that my husband was lying dead. When I reached my house from Loni, I saw my husband lying dead. My eight years old son then told me that the suspects had beaten up my husband and narrated the entire sequence which took place a day earlier. Thereafter I gave a police complaint,” she said.

The victim and his family stayed at a house in Siddharth Vihar which is owned by the prime suspect.

According to the police, the victim had rented the room for ₹2,000 per month and failed to pay rent for the past four months due to lockdown. After lockdown opened up in phases, Budh Pal started getting work and paid ₹3,500 to Ishwar, but part of the rent was still pending, they said.