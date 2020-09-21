Ghaziabad: Many containment zones have same addresses

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:48 IST

As the number of cases continue to rise in Ghaziabad, a closer look at the publically available list of containment zones reveals that the district administration has considered a case as a containment zone.

For example, under Sadarpur locality, there are two containment zone, and both have the same address. In Kavi Nagar, there were 11 containment zones with the same address in K block. The numbers suggest that of the total containment zones declared in the district, many of them may represent a single household.

Containment zones are created on the recommendation from the health department. Thereafter, the administration officials, called as incident commanders, are tasked to supervise the sealing and timely de-sealing of the zones.

According to the district administration, while there were 336 containment zones on September 1, by Saturday this had gone up to 617. Totalling the number of cases reported from these zones on Saturday, there were on an average 4.3 cases per containment zone.

During the 19 days of September, an average of 413 containment zones were defined per day.

According to the list of containment zones published by the Ghaziabad district administration on September 19, localities like sector-23 of Sanjay Nagar (43 containment zones), Kavi Nagar (56), Indirapuram (68), Vasundhara (49), Vaishali (95), Govindpuram (46), Raj Nagar (42), Shastri Nagar (40) and Rajendra Nagar (51) figure prominently among the localities with high containment zones.

District malaria officer, GK Mishra, who defines containment zones, said that once people are tested and found positive for Covid-19, they were to be grouped into a single address and labelled a containment zone. “We are still in the process of doing that,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents continue to claim that authorities were lax in securing containment zones with hardly any barricading to stop people from moving around.

“The management of containment zones has been poor at the ground level even if it may appear strong on paper. It is primarily due to this the district figures in the list of top 10 districts in the state having highest number of Covid-19 cases. Further, the RWAs were also not involved. Had the civil society been actively involved, they would have made a lot of difference at ground level,” said Colonel (retired) TP Tyagi, president of flat owners’ federation.

“In Saturday’s instance at Model Town, we had two cases of Covid-19. However, till Sunday no containment zones got defined. So, we are clueless what the officials are doing,” he added.

RWAs while saying that containment zones are no longer seen added that people should take up containment activities.

“The containment zones are somehow not visible at ground level. Even people seem to have got more relaxed with opening up of activities. During initial months the apartment owners’ associations were very strict about health protocols but with time they also got relaxed. One of our AOA has now shutdown certain activities in the highrise as cases have continued to come in. So, it is time that people in localities consider imposing restrictions otherwise mixing of population will invite more cases,” said Alok Kumar, founder member of federation of association of apartment owners.

To secure the containment zones, municipal commissioner MS Tanwar on September 11 had told HT that he has got prepared bundles of specially marked strips which have been sent to different police stations and police posts for securing the containment zones.

“The work for securing the containment zones is to be done by the respective incident commanders (generally sub divisional magistrates of the areas) and police deploys personnel to secure them. We have deployed about 550 personnel for containment zone duties,” said Ghanshyam Singh, superintendent of police (crime) and department’s nodal officer for Covid.

When contacted, district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey referred the issue of containment zones to Shailendra Singh, additional district magistrate (city).

“The sealing is taken up by incident commanders. We feel that there has to be better coordination with police as regards the containment zones. The strips which the corporation has got prepared have been given to police. On Monday, it will be ensured that the containment zones under the jurisdiction of city areas will be secured,” Singh added.

The medical experts however believe that contact tracing and 100% testing in containment zones will help reduce spread of infection.

“Given the number of bigger localities in the city with high cases, the concept of containment zones has almost become blurred with opening of activities after lockdown. It would be a better idea to trace contacts at fast pace and get all persons in the area tested to filter out suspected cases. It is possible nowadays as people are not averse to testing with facilities like home isolation in place,” said Dr VB Jindal, president of Indian Medical Association – Ghaziabad.