Ghaziabad police recommends cancellation of 125 arms licences for violations

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:57 IST

The Ghaziabad police has recommended the cancellation of 125 arms licences after their holders were allegedly found misusing or violating the licence conditions during a special drive. The police said they have sent a report to the district administration recommending their cancellations.

During the drive in the past one week, the police of various police station areas were directed to inquire about weapons whose license holders have criminal records; or their close relatives were involved in crime; or those who gave their weapons to any other person and also those who were found not having possession of the weapon. The list also included those persons who did not renew their licences despite expiry of licences.

“The idea behind the drive is to ensure that arms are used properly by licence holders and strictly comply with conditions. It has come to light that there are use of illegal weapons in crime and even instances wherein people violate licence conditions. We have identified 125 such cases wherein there has been violation of conditions. A report has been sent to the district administration for cancellation of such licences,” SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said in a video recorded message sent to the media.

“We will also initiate action under the Arms Act,” he added.

He did not respond to calls when contacted.

The officer further added that since January 1, the police have registered 755 cases under the Arms Act and also arrested about 100 persons for posting photos or videos while holding weapons on the social media.

“The current operation is also being speeded up. The SHOs have been asked to find out if licence holders have given their weapons to anyone else or not using properly the cartridges issued to them. They have also been asked to find out instances wherein people have deposited their weapons in shops and have not taken them back. The current drive will continue,” he said.

Of the 125 licence holders, the police found that 27 of them had close relatives or family members having criminal history while 55 had either criminal cases against themselves or their close relatives.

There were another 10 instances wherein licence holders did not renew their licences and 13 were those who had tried to terrify others with arms. Another seven instances were those who were involved in celebratory firing while eight others were found to have loaned their weapons to others.