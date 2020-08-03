Ghaziabad receives ‘missing’ 20,000 RT-PCR test reports from private labs

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 23:40 IST

Ghaziabad The district health department is now in possession of 20,000 ‘missing’ Covid-19 test reports which, officials say, were held up by different private laboratories in Delhi since March. The health officials said that the reports were finally received after they had sent notices for initiating action.

According to the officials, all the reports are negative, and the tests were taken up with the help of reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) technique. The reports are now being compiled which will be uploaded on the state portal.

“The absence of reports came to fore about a fortnight ago when we were searching our records and found that tests conducted by the private labs were low in numbers. Upon inquiring, we found that the specified labs had uploaded only the positive reports of patients. They are supposed to upload all the reports, positive as well as negative, as soon as the test results are received,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“After this we sent notices for lodging FIRs against the erring labs. Thereafter the labs in Delhi who collected samples in Ghaziabad for Covid-19 test started sending the reports which were pending since March. Once the reports get fully uploaded, they will bring up the number of tests conducted through RT-PCR and will also help us reduce our positivity rate by almost 1%,” Dr Gupta added.

Till July 31, the Ghaziabad district conducted 105,099 tests for Covid-19. Of these, 61,258 tests were done using the rapid antigen kits.

The district’s test positivity rate till July 31 was about 4.69% based on 4,937 Covid-19 cases. The officials said if the pending reports had been timely updated, the positivity rate would have stood at about 3.94% till July 31 and the RT-PCR testing would have gone up to 63,841.

According to official records, since June 26 when the district started with rapid antigen test, the health department also conducted about 21,177 RT-PCR tests of patients (till August 1) who were initially detected negative with the rapid test. As per guidelines issued by the Indian Council for Medical Research, the testing of symptomatic patients who are found negative in rapid antigen test should be done through RT-PCR. Out of the 16,755 subsequent RT-PCR tests, 933 persons have tested positive while reports of 4,422 are awaited, the officials said.

The positivity rate of tests through rapid kits (from June 26 to August 1) is about 2.44% while the positivity rate through RT-PCR during the same period is about 5.56%, the records show.

At present, the testing in Ghaziabad is primarily done though rapid antigen kits.

“We have decided to ramp up rapid antigen testing, and have given about 400-500 kits each to 10 private hospitals in the district. The hospitals will conduct the rapid tests on their premises, but such tests will be free of cost . In case the hospitals are found charging anything for rapid tests, we will initiate action,” said an officer from the health department who wished not to be named.