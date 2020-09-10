Ghaziabad’s Covid-19 tally crosses the 10,000-mark

cities

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:55 IST

The overall tally of Covid-19 positive cases in Ghaziabad crossed the 10,00-mark on Thursday 189 days after the first case had been reported in the district on March 5, as per data from the state Covid portal. The last 1,000 cases were recorded in just five days, the fastest such addition to the tally, while the district had taken 110 days to record its first 1,000 cases.

As per the state Covid portal, Ghaziabad’s tally stood at 10,083 cases till 3pm on September 10. On the other hand, the state control room report for September 10 put Ghaziabad’s overall tally at 9,999 cases. The control room report is compiled on the basis of data from the past 24-hours, while the state online portal is updated in real-time as and when the samples test positive.

According to the state control room figures, Ghaziabad currently has 1,667 active cases— an all-time high for the district.

Ghaziabad is the sixth city in Uttar Pradesh to breach the 10,000-mark in the state after Lucknow, Kanpur City, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi, as per the latest state control room records.

The district had reached the 1,000-mark on June 23, and has since then has been adding 1,000 cases between five to twelve days, according to official figures. In the past fortnight, however, cases are rising at a faster pace and on Tuesday, the district recorded the highest single-day spike with 233 fresh cases.

The district health department said it is well=prepared to handle the surge.

“There is a sudden spike in the number of cases and the district crossed the 10,000-figure on September 10. However, we already have streamlined systems in place to tackle the surge, and our recovery rate is about 83%. We have also been able to bring down the fatality rate to just about 0.73%,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The state control room figures put Covid-19 related fatalities in the district to 73.

District magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey could not be reached for comment over rising cases.

Of the 10,000 odd cases, those between 21-40 years of age account for almost 47.93% of the total cases. The second-highest share is of those between 41-60 years at 31.54%, while those above 60 years of age comprise 9.72% cases.

“With the district reaching the five-figure mark and cases being recorded at a rapid pace, it is now essential that special focus is given to containment zones. They should be fully contained, all persons in these hot spots need to be tested aggressively. The monitoring of patients in home isolation should also be effective. With better monitoring, the things can remain in control,” said Dr VB Jindal, president, Indian Medical Association, Ghaziabad.

As on September 9, Ghaziabad has 324 containment zones.

According to official figures, till September 9, the district had collected 227,270 samples out of which test results were received for 225,323 samples. With the figures, the test positivity rate in the district stood at 4.42% (till September 9).

“The testing has been enhanced to about 3000-3500 tests per day, and it is being done in a focussed manner. Although there is a rise in the number of cases, but we have sufficient beds in our L1(for mild cases), L2 ( for moderate cases), and L3 (for severe cases) category hospitals, besides 10 private hospitals which are providing paid Covid treatment. The home isolation facility has also reduced burden on the health care infrastructure,” Dr Gupta added.