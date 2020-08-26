Ghaziabad’s Covid experience: Lessons of June, July help reduce severity in August

cities

Since the Covid-19 disease was first reported in Ghaziabad in March this year, June and July were the worst months in terms of severity of complications, rising cases and fatalities. August has been relatively lower pointing to better detection, isolation and treatment of cases.

Severity

To determine how severe the disease was, HT looks at the number of deaths in these months and referrals from lower care hospitals to higher care hospitals. In Uttar Pradesh, hospitals follow a three-tier system -- L-1 for mild cases (asymptomatic patients), L-2 for moderate cases and L-3 for critical patients who may require ventilator support.

According to official records, till August 24, just over three out of four patients who were referred from mild care to higher care hospitals were made in June and July (78% of 217 patients). Of the patients referred to L-3, 161 patients were referred from L-2 facilities.

A high referral rate points to many patients not being detected and treated early.

Deaths too have been largely curtailed, according to official figures. Of the 67 deaths in the district, only three were in August while June had 51 deaths, and July suffered nine fatalities. Last week, the district’s fatality rate went below 1% for the first time since June.

Infections, testing

The district health department officials said that the test positivity rate (TPR, which is the number of positive cases per 100 tests) was at an all time high in the month of June, by when it increased testing in the wake of the Union government relaxing several of the restrictions placed since March 22 lockdown to contain the virus. The much faster but less accurate antigen testing protocols too were deployed widely.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that a region with a comprehensive testing programme should have a TPR at or below 5% for at least two weeks before it can be considered that the outbreak is under control in the region.

According to the figures of the district health department, the TPR in first 25 days of August has ranged between 4.21% to maximum of 4.7%. By comparison, June had almost consistently had a TPR of more than 5%, reaching a high of 7.54% on June 30. By July end, when it was about 4.8%, the district had brought it to “manageable levels”.

Officials confident

Till August 25, the district has also completed sampling of 180252 and has a positivity rate of about 4.22% which is a declining trend.

“The two months of June and July were tough as number of cases and deaths spiked from what we saw earlier,” said Dr. NK Gupta, district chief medical officer. “From experience, we can say that the two months witnessed high viral load which led to complications in patients. Now, there is less severity. The situation now (as on August 24), only two of the total of 243 patients admitted to (10) private hospitals are on ventilator support.”

Two severe months gave a reality check to the administration which swung into action to detect cases faster, establishing rapid response team and improving interaction with patients to monitor their health.

“We enhanced contact tracing, focussed testing, surveillance and tracing of suspected cases to control infection. Presently, twice daily review meeting is held to assess daily situation. We have also stopped referrals to Meerut and have improved quality of treatment with high value medicines and equipment like high flow nasal cannula,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate. “We are monitoring hospitals and patients in home isolation daily. We are looking to keep the fatality rate below 1%.”

Helping the administration is the state government’s decision earlier this month to allow home isolation of asymptomatic patients, which encouraged more people to be tested. The government also provided free medicines to treat the symptoms of the disease.

Experts weigh in

Experts say that Ghaziabad’s experience is similar to what was seen nationally-- effective measures brought down the growth rate, improved recoveries and prevented deaths. Now they have to watch out for complacency, they said.

“If we got by figures, they indicate that things are under control. But the administration should not be complacent,” said Dr. Lalit Kant, the former epidemiology and communicable diseases head at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). “There are examples where the infection has declined and cropped up again. The testing, tracing and treatment should continue besides people taking up precautions like wearing of masks, hand washing and maintaining social distancing, among others.”

“The severity or the virulent effect of the virus is low right now. There are people who get mild infection but are getting treated at home. The severity has definitely decreased in present month,” said Dr Deepak Verma from department of internal medicine, Columbia Asia Hospital – Ghaziabad.