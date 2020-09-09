Ghaziabad scores high in implementation of home isolation protocols

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:06 IST

A weekly state report for monitoring the home isolation protocols in Ghaziabad said that the district was performing well as far as implementation of home isolation was concerned but has some shortfalls when it comes to provision of supplies to the patients who are isolated at home.

According to official records of the district health department, till the evening of September 9, the district had 9,950 Covid-19 cases. Of these, 1,596 were active patients till September 9. Of the total number of active patients, at least 674 are in home isolation. The weekly survey was conducted with feedback from 88 patients in home isolation.

The weekly state monitoring report, from September 1 to September 7, shared by the district officials on Wednesday states that the Ghaziabad district saw 94% of its Covid patients had been visited by rapid response team of the health department. Also, of the total number of patients surveyed, at least 83% said the rapid response teams had physically checked their health status.

“Our home isolation setup is getting better day by day and Ghaziabad figures among the top districts in the Meerut division when it comes to implementation of home isolation protocols. Our rapid response teams are ensuring that patients in home isolation strictly follow protocols and remain safe when it comes to their health . We are constantly trying to improve,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate of Ghaziabad.

The home isolation facility was initiated by the UP government on July 21 for asymptomatic patients, who were allowed to remain at home if they fulfilled certain conditions like having pulse oxi-meter, thermometers, besides having availability of a care giver and adherence to other health protocols.

The weekly survey report has indicated that only 88% patients had oxi-meter while 95% patients had thermometers. It also said that only 86% and 89% had been provided hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and Ivermectin tablets by the health teams, respectively.

The state government in its protocols had mandated that patients in home isolation as well as their family members including the care giver should be provided with HCQ and Ivermectin as prophylactic medicines to fight Covid-19.

The district health department officials said that they have sufficient stock of both the medicines and the rapid response teams had been instructed to ensure that every patient in home isolation had a pulse oxi-meter as well as thermometer.

“During visits, our rapid response teams check if patients have thermometers and pulse oxi-meters available with them. It is on this basis that teams stationed at the integrated control and command centre take daily feedback and note down the health status of patients. We have sufficient stock of HCQ and Ivermectin and it will be provided to all patients,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“Every small detail is checked with the patients and it is only after this that they are allowed home isolation. Since this survey is based on tele calls to patients, it is possible that some details sometimes get omitted or not mentioned. Otherwise, our patients in home isolation are doing well,” he added.

After getting the nod last month, home isolation has been the preferred choice for asymptomatic patients of Covid-19 and it has led to reduction in number of people admitted to L1 category Covid-19 hospitals in Ghaziabad.

According to official records on September 9, there were 1996 patients who were allowed home isolation and 1,322 had been discharged as per norms. About 136 of the home isolated patients had also been referred to various healthcare facilities after they developed health complications.