Home / Cities / Ghaziabad sero survey to start on September 4, 1,080 samples to be collected

Ghaziabad sero survey to start on September 4, 1,080 samples to be collected

cities Updated: Sep 02, 2020 23:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The first sero survey in Ghaziabad that was supposed to start in the last week of August will now take place from September 4 to 6 and will collect about 1,080 samples from Ghaziabad’s 4.4 million residents.

The survey is being conducted in 11 districts, including Ghaziabad, on the UP government‘s directions . The other districts are Kanpur City, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Moradabad, Lucknow and Baghpat.

The activity will cover Covid-19 and viral diseases, hepatitis-B and hepatitis-C, simultaneously.

“The training for the collection of samples is on for 10 teams that we have formed for the purpose. In all, 1080 samples will be taken up and no previous positive patient will be included. Persons willing to give samples will first be tested with rapid antigen kits. Once they are found negative, they will be able to give their samples,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

“The samples will be sent to King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, for testing. People who give samples will have to give a declaration and should be aged between 18-59 years as per directions,” CMO added.

A serological survey checks for an immune response against the coronavirus in the form of antibodies in the blood of a random sample of the population. It can help establish how far the disease had spread and how many people fought off the virus without showing symptoms.

According to the recent Delhi survey results, almost 30% of the 15,000 people surveyed in the national capital had antibodies for Sars-Cov-2. Delhi has a population of about 19 million while Ghaziabad has a smaller population of officially estimated at 4.4 million.

“There is no particular definition of how many samples will be taken up from a population in sero-surveys. It is based on complex formulae and also depends on capacity to test the samples. It is also a probability that another round of survey is taken up in future and more people can be tested,” said Dr Lalit Kant, former epidemiology and communicable diseases head at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

For Ghaziabad, the survey will be conducted in 45 wards, including 39 in urban areas with 12 residential wards falling in the jurisdiction of the municipal corporation.

The 12 wards identified for the survey include localities such as Garima Garden (ward 64), Shalimar Garden Main (ward 37), DLF Colony (ward 10), Makanpur, near Indirapuram, (ward 57), Govindpuram (ward 30), Ghookhna (ward 13), Dundahera, near Crossings Republik, (ward 27), Nehru Nagar 2(ward 8), Patel Nagar (ward 19), Arthala (ward 38), Sudamapuri (ward 7) and Rahul Vihar (Siddharth Vihar) (ward 2).

Overall, the survey will cover 12 wards in the municipal area, three wards in Nagar Panchayat of Dasna, five in Nagar Palika of Loni, seven in Muradnagar, six in Nagar Palika of Modinagar and three in Nagar Pnchayat of Niwari among others.

Combined, the 45 different wards have an overall population of about 70,493. Overall, across the 11 districts, the officials have selected 495 wards with a combined population of 452,231 for the survey.

