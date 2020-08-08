Ghaziabad: Three men go missing as car plunges into Ganga canal

cities

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:33 IST

Ghaziabad Three persons went missing when a car carrying four men plunged into the upper Ganga canal at Masuri in Ghaziabad on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. One person was rescued, the police said on Saturday, adding that efforts were on with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to trace the missing passengers.

According to the police, the men were travelling in their Swift Dzire car from Bareilly to Chandigarh when the incident took place.

“We received information around 12.15am on Saturday and our teams rushed to the spot. One man was rescued, while three others are still missing. The teams from NDRF were also called in and the car was fished out. They all are in the age group of 25-36 years and working as private contractors with a central government agency in Chandigarh. They had planned to make a night stay in Ghaziabad,” said Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural).

According to the police officials, the upper Ganga canal at present is having high flow of water. The canal starts from Haridwar and brings in Ganga water which is supplied to NCR areas.

The rescued man has been identified as 28-year-old Paramvir Singh, who was driving the car. The other three have been identified as Ashish Dhyani, 30, Sanjeev Kumar, 44, and Vinod Kumar, 30. All four are residents of Bareilly district, the police said.

The officials said that while the men were travelling on NH-9, they did not take the Masuri-Dasna flyover and instead took a service road in order to get fuel.

“They took the surface service road near the canal. The driver could not guage the road direction at night and the car fell into the canal. The areas where the car went into the canal have no parapet wall. So, the car went straight into the canal. We have alerted the police stations along the canal,” Jadaun said.

The police said that the families of the four men were informed.

The police on late Saturday said that the three missing men could not be traced. “There is very heavy flow of water in the canal. The rescue efforts will start again on Sunday,” Jadaun added.

In an earlier incident on February 1, a group of six friends, including two women, travelling from Dehradun to Mathura met with a similar incident after their SUV plunged into the canal. Two of the six were rescued while bodies of four others were recovered in the next one week.