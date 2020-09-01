Ghaziabad to look for non-operational institutes for quarantine centres as colleges ready to open

cities

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:34 IST

A few educational institutions in Ghaziabad have approached the district health department, urging them to vacate the premises that were taken over by authorities and converted into quarantine centres and L1 category hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

The district officials had taken over nine private colleges and converted them into quarantine centres. A few were turned into L1 hospitals to treat non-critical Covid patients. The officials of the district health department said the management of such colleges have approached them seeking the premises back as they will be reopening soon.

Under the unlock 4 guidelines, issued by the UP government, the government had said that all educational institutions, coaching centres and schools etc will remain closed till September 30. The guidelines also said that from September 21, up to 50% teaching and non-teaching staff may be permitted to be called to schools at a time for online teaching/tele-guidance/counselling and related work.

“Currently, we have only two quarantine centres running which have admission of 70 suspected patients. We also have one L1 hospital operational at SRM College, Modinagar, where we have 66 patients admitted. We had earlier vacated the Divyajyoti Hospital in Niwari and the number of Covid-19 cases admitted there were fewer. Now, one more college has approached us and asked us to vacate,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

The CMO added that they have also shut one testing/sampling booth which was set up at IMS College, Dasna, and are in the process of shifting it elsewhere.

The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for functioning of educational institutions will be issued by the Union health ministry separately, the guidelines said.

The officials said that due to expected operations from September 21, the colleges have demanded vacating the premises.

“Some of the colleges have approached us asking us to vacate their premises. In such a case, we will now be focussing on finding non-operational institutions to set up quarantine centres and L1 hospitals. We can also choose banquet halls where these arrangements can be made. As of now, we have fewer number of L1 category patients as well as suspected cases in quarantine centres,” said Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate.

The officials said a majority of L1 hospitals were vacated after the state government allowed home isolation for asymptomatic patients on July 21. Since then, about 1,200 patients were allowed home isolation and this considerably reduced the burden on L1 hospitals.

According to health department officials, of the total cases, about 75% patients are asymptomatic while 15% are those who have moderate symptoms and need to be referred to L2 category hospitals. The rest are admitted to L3 hospitals, which are meant for treatment of patients with severe symptoms.